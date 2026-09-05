Jacob Ramsey's late equaliser completes Newcastle comeback against Bournemouth

Newcastle United 2

Bournemouth 2

SUBSTITUTE JACOB RAMSEY struck late on as Newcastle came from 2-0 down to snatch a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and preserve Matthias Jaissle’s unbeaten start to his time on Tyneside.

Marcus Tavernier’s fourth goal in five games against a club where he spent time in the youth set-up and Malick Thiaw inadvertently deflecting into his own net left Bournemouth firmly in command.

However, Harvey Barnes instantly halved the deficit before Bournemouth were undone at the death once again, with Ramsey popping up off the bench to coolly score in the 88th minute to secure a share of the spoils.

While Bournemouth are now unbeaten in nine Premier League matches against Newcastle, they remain winless in three matches this season, and four of the five goals they have conceded have been after 80 minutes.

The visitors should have been out of sight after half an hour as Newcastle were sloppy at the back, but Evanilson and Tavernier were wasteful in front of goal and it ultimately cost them. Their lively start saw them forge ahead in the ninth minute as Tavernier showed great anticipation to get to the loose ball at the back post after Alex Scott’s deflected shot and fire beyond Lukas Hornicek. Newcastle’s protests that Anthony Elanga was fouled in the build-up fell on deaf ears, but worse might have followed as slack defending presented gilt-edged chances to Evanilson and Tavernier. Sven Botman’s stray pass played in Evanilson but he fired over while Tavernier was picked out in plenty of space in the box but his cushioned finish was comfortably saved by Hornicek. The hosts did not heed the let-offs as more loose defending, then misfortune, gave Bournemouth their second after 35 minutes. Amar Dedic was dispossessed, Tavernier all too easily skipped by Nico Gonzalez before Justin Kluivert’s shot hit the post then the back of Hornicek, with Scott’s follow-up from an acute angle ricocheting off Thiaw and in. Barnes sparked Newcastle back into life less than two minutes later, collecting the ball down the left from Lewis Hall, cutting inside and excellently curling beyond Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. After having three shots to Bournemouth’s 13 in the first 45 minutes, Newcastle showed more urgency on the resumption, Yoane Wissa doggedly getting to the byline and crossing for Elanga, whose header drifted inches wide. Bournemouth, though, were largely comfortable, prompting Jaissle to bring on Matias Fernandez-Pardo just after the hour alongside Ramsey, who ultimately overshadowed the €60million new arrival from Lille. Having conceded in added time against Manchester City and Everton, Bournemouth’s habit of letting in late goals reared its head again. Dedic’s ball into the area was only half-cleared, with Barnes’ shot blocked and falling to Ramsey, who calmly side-footed home from 12 yards with just Newcastle’s second effort on target of the game. The hosts could not quite end their hoodoo against Bournemouth, who last lost to Newcastle in July 2020, as Dedic ballooned over with a late free-kick and both teams settled for a point.