Aaron Hill loses final-frame decider at British Open

AARON HILL FELL just short of his first semi-final appearance at a ranking event after a final-frame British Open defeat to Jak Jones.

The 24-year-old Cork cueist, who is ranked No.38 in the world, fought back from two frames behind only to be dispatched by Jones’ closing break of 70 for a 5-4 loss.

Jones was coming off the back of his first ranking title at the Championship League and is now just two wins away from his second.

Hill lost the first frame, but claimed the next two with breaks of 63 and 67 at the Centaur in Cheltenham.

He had a chance to take the fourth until a missed green and soon found himself on the brink after shipping three consecutive frames, including a break of 94 for Jones.

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The 2024 World Championship runner-up wouldn’t pot a ball in the next two frames as Hill doubled up in 17 minutes. His 78 break took matters to a decider.

Hill had the first big opening there, but gathered just 14 points before missing a red.

“It was really tough, Aaron is such a good player,” said Jones. “We were both under pressure.

“It was a big frame to go 2-2 when he missed the green because my head was gone at that point.

“Then from 4-2 he started walking around the table with confidence, so I was very happy to get the chance in the decider and make a good break.”

Hill posted on social media post-match: “Tough night at the office, every credit to Jak. No time to dwell, English Open starts for me on Tuesday! Thanks to everyone for the support this week. I’ll keep plugging.”

Hill has previously appeared in quarter-finals at the 2023 Wuhan Open, 2025 German Masters, and 2025 English Open, where he was also beaten by Jones.

The Welshman will now meet 2019 world champion Judd Trump, who saw off new world number one Zhao Xintong 5-1, while Mark Selby faces Liam Highfield in the other semi-final.