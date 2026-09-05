Conor McKenna and Mark Keane to meet after Lions suffer shock trouncing by Swans

AFTER WEEKS OF controversy, the Sydney Swans opened their AFL finals series by defeating Conor McKenna’s Brisbane Lions by 53 points to reach the last four.

With five players suspended by the club for the remainder of the season following an incident at a Melbourne hotel and captain Callum Mills limping off early with a knee injury, the Swans still completed a 21.15 (141) to 13.10 (88) victory over the back-to-back champions.

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After a career-high four goals last time out, Tyrone native McKenna backed up his goal-of-the-season contender with a soccer-style assist for Jarrod Berry in front of 37,261 fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground (at 5:32 in the highlights video below).

As well as back-to-back assists, McKenna would later claim a fourth-quarter goal from close range (at 7:24 in the highlights).

Brisbane will face an elimination clash at home to Mark Keane’s Adelaide Crows next week as they bid to extend their title defence, while the Swans will host either Fremantle or Geelong in a fortnight ahead of the 26 September grand final.

Corkman Keane recorded 22 disposals, 19 kicks, and eight marks as Adelaide ran out 22-point winners over the Western Bulldogs in front of 51,370 fans at the Adelaide Oval.

The hosts finished strong for a 14.6 (90) to 9.14 (68) triumph, marking their first finals victory in nine years.