Controversial Fifa President Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI Infantino has reiterated his desire to stand for re-election despite the continuing controversy surrounding his leadership.

Infantino refused to answer questions about his future when asked by reporters at the Women’s U20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday.

He is under severe pressure to resign after trying to sell stakes in Fifa tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors.

European governing body Uefa has led calls for Infantino to step down, with further opposition coming from the Asian confederation and that which represents countries in North and Central America plus the Caribbean.

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A Fifa spokesperson said: “The Fifa president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election.”

Uefa has vowed to work together with other federations to find a credible alternative candidate should Infantino stand at the Fifa congress in March.