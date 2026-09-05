All eyes on Croke Park as one of the great Irish sporting careers comes to a close.
Katie Taylor is seeking a fairytale farewell against Flora Pili at a sold-out GAA HQ.
What a night in store, what a career and legacy. Trailblazer, icon, legend.
Gary Carr / INPHO
Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO
There’s plenty of action before The Big One, and we’ll keep you up to date right here.
Alongside myself, Emma Duffy, The 42‘s Gavan Casey and Niall Kelly are in position at Croke Park, while The Journal‘s Kate Henshaw and Christina Finn are soaking up the atmosphere outside the stadium and in Taylor’s hometown of Bray respectively.
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LIVE: Katie Taylor v Flora Pili, Croke Park farewell
Here. We. Go.
All eyes on Croke Park as one of the great Irish sporting careers comes to a close.
Katie Taylor is seeking a fairytale farewell against Flora Pili at a sold-out GAA HQ.
What a night in store, what a career and legacy. Trailblazer, icon, legend.
Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO
There’s plenty of action before The Big One, and we’ll keep you up to date right here.
Alongside myself, Emma Duffy, The 42‘s Gavan Casey and Niall Kelly are in position at Croke Park, while The Journal‘s Kate Henshaw and Christina Finn are soaking up the atmosphere outside the stadium and in Taylor’s hometown of Bray respectively.
A night for the ages beckons. Enjoy it all!
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