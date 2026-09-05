STEPHEN KENNY WAS left frustrated but proud as the St Patrick’s Athletic boss hailed the commitment of his players despite being dumped out of the FAI Cup by Bohemians at the end of a dramatic penalty shootout.

The Gypsies came out on top 8-7 at Richmond Park to book their place in the semi-final after a frenetic contest ended 1-1 in extra-time.

Kenny, however, insists Pat’s should have had the chance to win it with a penalty of their own at the end of normal time.

Advertisement

The Saints manager feels captain Joe Redmond was bundled over from behind by Patrick Hickey just as he was set to nod home the header from Ryan Edmondson which rebounded off the crossbar.

“For me, that is an absolute 100% penalty, no question. It can’t be any clearer,” Kenny said.

“I think he’s just come in and barged Joe. He’s just about to head it in. That’s a penalty in the 90th minute and it’s not given. Considering how soft some of the free-kicks were with some of the players going down, which is amazing.

“How can you give them and then not give that, which is an absolute barge? Maybe the timing of it, the referee didn’t want to give it in the 90th minute. It’s a clear penalty.”

Kenny said he was proud of his players’ commitment and while he rued the “freak” own goal by Ryan Edmondson that sent the tie to penalties he threw his support behind all of their contributions.

On the flip side of the coin, Bohs boss Alan Reynolds was thrilled with how his side “found a way to win” after admitting they lost their way somewhat in the last half hour but still came out on top in a game they might have lost previously.

“I’ll tell you what it means. We don’t [just] enjoy ourselves. We enjoy the moment but we go and get a recovery and get ready tomorrow and get ready for Galway. There’s a break coming up in a few weeks’ time so we’ll have plenty of time but now it’s just fully focused and let’s go.”