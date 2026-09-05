Ireland's Stuart Grehan produces brilliant comeback win in Walker Cup at Lahinch

STUART GREHAN PRODUCED one of the standout moments of the Walker Cup when putting a 14-footer on the eighteenth hole in Lahinch to defeat the world’s top-ranked amateur golfer Preston Stout in their singles match.

Tullamore native Stuart is the only Irish golfer on Team GB & I; he commanded strong support at the famous Clare links, which became only the third Irish course to host the international match.

A birdie at the eighteenth saw Stuart come from two down with three holes remaining, and he was greeted with chants of ‘Ole Ole Ole’ after his winning putt, his comeback serving as one of the highlights from day one of the Walker Cup.

“It was pretty cool, it might be a bit early for that (the singing), it’s good to hear, we need all the support we can get for the rest of today and again tomorrow.”

To have a large cohort of the 8,000 supporters in Lahinch following his match “was incredible,” Grehan said.

“It is incredible, everything good we do is echoed and we hear it around the golf course so it spurs you on as well, it is really cool.

Advertisement

“I want to say thanks to everyone for coming out, I think all the lads are really relishing the support and we need it tomorrow too.”

Emotional

It has been an emotional week for the Offaly golfer who buried his uncle last Saturday. The well-known Willie Egan formerly served as secretary of Tullamore Golf Club along with soccer clubs – Knockville and Tullamore.

“I had a bit of loss in the family this week, he was looking over me I guess. He was watching me last week, he was very good to me and he is looking over me this week.”

Grehan admitted, “I forgot I was two down with three to play, I went in and played some really good golf, I’m delighted”.

As he kept his composure, he stoked a beautiful putt to cap off a memorable comeback.

“I was just trying to play the next shot, I was very focused and very calm, I knew I’d have some chances but to produce the golf that I did I’m very proud of myself”.

Overcoming the world’s number one amateur Stout is “certainly up there” with Grehan’s best showings. “He is the best player in the world for a reason, he was very good today but I just got the other end of him today, on a different day he would beat me but it was cool to hole that putt on the eighteenth”.