'It was a dream ending to a dream career': Taylor savours her historic Croke Park finale

KATIE TAYLOR SAID her Croke Park finale was “everything I expected, and more” as she retired from professional boxing as a three-time undisputed world champion on Saturday night.

Taylor signed off on an iconic sporting career by bringing boxing back to Croke Park for the first time since Muhammad Ali in 1972, a homecoming celebration that was long thought to be impossible, only to then sell out in record time.

In the ring, she comfortably dispatched her challenger Flora Pili, winning 100-90 x 2, 98-91 on the judges’ scorecards, winning the undisputed super-lightweight title.

“Thankfully I was able to hold in my emotions,” Taylor said afterwards as she reflected on the magnitude of her historic night.

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“I was getting emotional all week speaking about this event, and the last few months of preparation for this have been such an emotional few months, but the atmosphere was so special.

“This was beyond my wildest dreams. It was unbelievable. What an amazing night.”

She added: “The walkout is always such a special time, but 83,000 people there, the screams of people, the atmosphere was insane.

“It was a dream ending to a dream career. I don’t think there’s another country in the world that would sell 80,000 tickets for a female athlete. I’m convinced Ireland is the only country that would do that.”

Saturday was only the third professional fight of Taylor’s career to take place in Ireland, following on from her double-header against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin in 2023.

Once tickets went on sale earlier this summer, it quickly dispelled any notion that the size of the event could be a bridge too far for a fighter who has spent her entire career changing the game.

“The whole country has seen me in my good times, but they’ve also seen me during my devastations as well,” Taylor said on the bond between her and the Irish public.

“I think people really resonate with your vulnerabilities as well as your successes. They’ve seen me cope with the heartbreak of Rio, they’ve seen me cope with the heartbreak of losing to Chantelle Cameron, and also they’ve seen some personal difficulties as well.

“I think my story is the story of everybody in this room, everybody in the whole country. We all have our good days, our bad days. Life is full of ups and downs. I think it’s something we can all resonate with. We all have seasons of struggle, seasons of success.

“My disappointments and my struggles have always been in the limelight as well, and they’ve seen me go through that. I think people really resonate with that aspect of my story, my journey as well.

“I don’t know why the adoration is there but I’m just super grateful that it is there and super grateful for this nation.”

Manager Brian Peters revealed plans are in progress for a touring stage show celebrating Taylor’s career, but asked who might play her in a film, Taylor proposed Saoirse Ronan.

“She’ll have to start working on her neck though – she has a bit of a skinny neck,” Taylor joked.