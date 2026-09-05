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Legend: Katie Taylor. Gary Carr/INPHO
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Watch: Emotional scenes as Katie Taylor savours final moments in ring at Croke Park

Taylor retires as a three-time undisputed world champion.
11.56pm, 5 Sep 2026

KATIE TAYLOR DEFEATED Flora Pilli by unanimous decision to call time on her legendary boxing career with a fairytale farewell in Croke Park.

There were emotional scenes afterwards as the three-time undisputed world champion savoured her final moments in the ring, with a heartfelt speech and poignant final lap:

DAZN Boxing / YouTube

And if you want to relive the night as a whole, here’s the ring walk and fight highlights. 

RTÉ Sport / YouTube

DAZN Boxing / YouTube

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