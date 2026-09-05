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Watch: Emotional scenes as Katie Taylor savours final moments in ring at Croke Park
KATIE TAYLOR DEFEATED Flora Pilli by unanimous decision to call time on her legendary boxing career with a fairytale farewell in Croke Park.
There were emotional scenes afterwards as the three-time undisputed world champion savoured her final moments in the ring, with a heartfelt speech and poignant final lap:
And if you want to relive the night as a whole, here’s the ring walk and fight highlights.
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Boxing Katie Taylor the end