Ireland's Alex Dunne finishes sixth in F2 feature race

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished sixth in today’s FIA Formula 2 Championship feature race in Monza.

Joshua Duerksen secured a record-equalling eighth win in F2 and his fourth of the 2026 season to triumph.

Brazil’s Rafael Câmara finished behind the Paraguayan in second, while Campos Racing’s Noel León was third.

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Dunne began promisingly and was fourth early on, but a major lock-up while in the pits for his mandatory stop hampered his momentum.

A top-four finish still looked possible for the Irishman with a few laps to go, but John Bennett and Ritomo Miyata ultimately got the better of him. However, Dunne held off a strong challenge from Nikola Tsolov to claim sixth.

Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, Oliver Goethe and Nico Varrone completed the top 10.

Ahead of the next event in Madrid from 11-13 September, Dunne is fourth overall on 118 points.

Bulgaria’s Tsolov remains the Championship leader on 177 points, 11 ahead of Câmara in second.

Dunne has gained ground on Gabriele Minì, who has dropped to third and remains on 147 points.

Meanwhile, León is now just four points adrift of the Offaly native in fifth.

Dunne’s Rodin Motorsport are also fourth in the Teams’ Standings on 180 points, behind Campos Racing (291), Invicta Racing (244), MP Motorsport (184) and ahead of fifth-place ART Grand Prix (151).