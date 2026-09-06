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Jamie Vardy returns to English football after signing deal at Burnley
BURNLEY HAVE SIGNED veteran former England and Leicester striker Jamie Vardy on a one-year deal.
The 39-year-old was a free agent after leaving Cremonese following their relegation from Serie A at the end of last season.
Vardy will bolster Burnley’s attacking ranks after a poor start to the season.
The Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, are bottom of the Championship and without a win after their opening five games of the campaign.
Vardy, who scored seven goals in 29 appearances for Cremonese, told the club’s website: “I’m really happy to now be here at Burnley.
“This club has a proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town.
“I can’t wait to get going on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction.”
Vardy famously rose from non-League football to play a key role in Leicester’s stunning Premier League title win in 2015-16. He also won the FA Cup and 26 England caps.
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