Sporting director Richard Hughes leaves Liverpool

LIVERPOOL HAVE CONFIRMED the departure of sporting director Richard Hughes.

Just over two years after joining from Bournemouth in June 2024, Hughes informed the ownership of his wish to step down in order to “seek a fresh challenge”, according to a club statement.

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The club’s achievements in winning a 20th league title in 2024-25 and gaining Champions League qualification last season were also noted.

“First and foremost, I would like to reiterate what I said upon my arrival – it has been a source of great pride to have been given the opportunity to serve this incredible and unique institution. That is something I will always be grateful for,” said Hughes.

“My appreciation extends to ownership for their support and leadership, to club staff at all levels who give so much to make Liverpool FC what it is, to the players who make such an enormous contribution, and to the fans who support the team in great numbers whenever and wherever games take place.

“I’ll always follow and support the club with great affection, and I wish everyone involved nothing but success for this season and beyond.”

The club added that the process of appointing a successor is under way.

“Richard joined us at the start of a period of change, embracing that responsibility by leading our football operations department and overseeing recruitment while also providing valuable support to our coaching staff,” said Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, speaking on behalf of the Reds’ ownership.

“The results we achieved in these areas during this period are testament to this contribution. Nevertheless, we respect Richard’s life choices and wish him and his family well in their next venture.”