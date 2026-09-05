What does Katie McCabe bring to Chelsea after a decade at rivals Arsenal?

THE RECORDS MAY not show it, but Katie McCabe will say she scored on her competitive debut for Chelsea.

Confusion reigned at Plough Lane last Wednesday as McCabe’s corner ended up in the back of the Real Sociedad net.

Naomi Girma was announced as the goalscorer, but the US international ran straight to McCabe, who was celebrating with Lauren James, after the 29th-minute equaliser.

(Skip to 3.10 for goal)

The goal was widely awarded to Girma afterwards, with the final word on Uefa’s website. But the stand-in captain corrected the record in an interview on the Chelsea website this week: “So, I didn’t actually touch the ball on the goal. It was Katie’s goal.”

Another Olimpico so, evoking memories of the 2023 World Cup and that rainy night in Perth.

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McCabe played the full game as Chelsea won 5-2 on her 58th Uefa Women’s Champions League appearance, and first in blue. The Ireland captain was held in reserve for the 1-0 second leg win on Wednesday evening, with manager Sonia Bompastor rotating ahead of their Women’s Super League (WSL) opener on Saturday afternoon.

This change of colours will take some getting used to following a sensational switch from rivals Arsenal. After more than a decade in the red corner of London, McCabe’s move to the Blues rocked the WSL at the outset of a blockbuster transfer window.

The 30-year-old left-back departed Arsenal at the end of her contract, having won every title possible and made over 300 appearances. The Gunners reportedly did not offer her a new deal in January, but made a late U-turn and McCabe ultimately decided to pursue a new challenge.

A club legend and fan favourite crossing the divide brought noise and contention, and that was echoed in West London with the sides’ most recent meeting particularly fraught.

McCabe – ironically a childhood Chelsea fan – had always embraced the intense rivalry, but was firmly in the spotlight after a high-profile hair-pull incident in April. Bompastor was incensed as McCabe appeared to grab Alyssa Thompson’s hair in the closing stages of Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final win. Bompastor was sent off for her reaction, while McCabe apologised for the incident.

Five months later McCabe was playing for Chelsea on their Champions League return and Bompastor was suspended in a somewhat surreal situation.

McCabe celebrates winning the Champions League with Arsenal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The versatile Dubliner had previously started both games on Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Australia and New Zealand, clocking 63 minutes and providing an assist in a 7-0 win over Auckland, and registering 73 minutes in a 3-0 victory against an A-League All-Stars selection.

She was an unused substitute as Chelsea booked their ticket to the Champions League proper with a 6-2 aggregate win in San Sebastián, but looks likely to return to the XI for their WSL curtain raiser against Aston Villa.

McCabe was presumably signed as their starting left-back. First-choice Niamh Charles departed for Manchester City this summer, while Sandy Baltimore has filled in but is preferred higher up the left flank. The France international dropped to left full on Wednesday, while academy star Chloe Sarwie got a run off the bench, but McCabe’s selection in the first leg was telling. She also played left of a back three in pre-season, equally effective at centre-half or left wing-back if the Blues shift to a three/five.

While evidence is limited early on, the Irish centurion appears to be making her impact felt. Goal and assist aside, she has added further defensive solidity, set-piece threat and creativity, while linking up with the likes of Baltimore, James and Thompson down a devastating left side.

McCabe adds a proven creative spark to star-studded outfit. As per Opta, she was involved in 97 open-play attacking sequences for Arsenal last season, more than any Chelsea player. During her time at the Gunners, only winger Beth Mead registered more assists (49 vs 44) or created more chances (346 vs 280).

Chelsea play a predominantly possession-based, attacking and high-intensity style, creating chances through wide areas while pressing aggressively, matching up with McCabe’s own approach.

“They want me to embrace that part of my game and not change that,” as the new signing told BBC Women’s Football Weekly.

“l’ve got an edge to my game, probably because l’ve been playing for so long. But I think that’s who I am. And I think if you removed that, l’m not Katie McCabe. They’re fully supportive of me being the high energy, ready to win and do it all for the team (player). I’ve always said I wear my heart on my sleeve when I’m playing football, and I’m definitely not going to change that this season.”

On the ball for Chelsea recently. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And so a brilliant career continues at Chelsea, McCabe undoubtedly out to prove a point after her messy Arsenal departure amidst a squad overhaul. The two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on 27 September, while the Emirates Stadium reunion is next March, with a hostile reception expected for McCabe. Some fans booed Vivianne Miedema on her return with Manchester City; the fan base will view this as a much bigger betrayal.

For McCabe, the freshness and freedom that comes with a new chapter will be embraced, as Chelsea look to reign supreme in the WSL once more.

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Six in a row champions from 2019/20 to 2024/25, they were dethroned by Manchester City last season and finished third behind Arsenal. Their quest to win a first-ever Champions League title continues as they look to fight on all fronts again.

McCabe, of course, conquered Europe with Arsenal so all of that additional experience will be welcomed, as well as her leadership qualities as she looks to continue at the top for club and country.

“A big part of this move was I still feel really good,” the Kilnamanagh native added in that BBC interview.

“I feel like I can still compete physically and really help this team. For me, it was too just to maintain competing at the highest level for the best trophies in the game.

“Obviously a big part of (the move) is my love for playing for Ireland too. And I think for me to be captain of the national team and set an example, I need to be playing at the highest level, so that was obviously part and parcel of it as well.”

The 2026/27 season is a huge one for Katie McCabe in Chelsea colours – with the added incentive of leading Ireland to another World Cup in Brazil at the end of it all.

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