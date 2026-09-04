RICHMOND PARK MAY feel like the centre of the universe for Stephen Kenny on Saturday, but he will also be waiting for news from Vietnam where one of his daughters is representing Ireland in the final of Miss World.

As St Patrick’s Athletic face off with Bohemians in a tantalising FAI Cup quarter-final in Dublin, Caoimhe Kenny, the reigning Miss Ireland, will be one of 111 contestants in April 2 Square in Nha Trang.

The Saints boss said a win over their Dublin rivals is his sole focus but was full of pride as he spoke of his daughter’s achievements during a month of competition in Asia.

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Caoimhe Kenny. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There is a YouTube stream of the competition but with kick off in Inchicore at 4pm the events are set to overlap. Kenny’s wife, Siobhan, and daughter Niamh have travelled in support.

“It was quite unfair on Miss World not to take into account the time of the quarter-final. I don’t think they could have rescheduled maybe, but we’ll accept that,” Kenny joked.

“I won’t be able to see it. The competition has gone on for five weeks in Vietnam across three cities. There’s 20,000 at the final tomorrow. It’s a big event.

“They have an event every night, a big event of different things. It’s an amazing event. I wouldn’t have understood it until I saw what happens. It’s an incredible event.

“It’s usually watched throughout the world. It’s a massive event in Asia and right throughout other parts of the world. It’s really significant,” Kenny said.

The veteran manager explained how such sacrifices in a football career are par for the course for him and his players.

“I’ve missed her communion. I’ve missed one or two communions. That’s part of this job. I’d love to be there. I’ll take the win tomorrow against Bohemians. It’s a good experience for her. She can enjoy that. It’s a once in a lifetime experience. It’s something to be enjoyed.”

Saturday’s game is close to being sold out with