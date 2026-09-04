KATIE MCCABE’S CHELSEA will face French sides PSG and Lyon in the league phase of the 2026/2027 Champions League.
The Blues will also come up against Hacken, Austria Wien and OH Leuven.
McCabe’s former side Arsenal have been offered the chance to avenge last season’s semi-final defeat against Lyon, while the Gunners will also face champions Barcelona and Irish international Kyra Carusa’s HB Koge.
Benfica, Paris FC and Inter Milan also await The Gunners.
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Karusa and HB Koge will also come up against Barcelona, Benfica, Paris FC, Servette and OH Leuven.
Elsewhere, WSL champions Man City have been drawn to face PSG, Inter Milan, BK Hacken and Austria Wien, as well as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
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Irish stars Katie McCabe and Kyra Carusa learn Champions League fate
KATIE MCCABE’S CHELSEA will face French sides PSG and Lyon in the league phase of the 2026/2027 Champions League.
The Blues will also come up against Hacken, Austria Wien and OH Leuven.
McCabe’s former side Arsenal have been offered the chance to avenge last season’s semi-final defeat against Lyon, while the Gunners will also face champions Barcelona and Irish international Kyra Carusa’s HB Koge.
Benfica, Paris FC and Inter Milan also await The Gunners.
Karusa and HB Koge will also come up against Barcelona, Benfica, Paris FC, Servette and OH Leuven.
Elsewhere, WSL champions Man City have been drawn to face PSG, Inter Milan, BK Hacken and Austria Wien, as well as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
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