Oisín Mullin and Mark O'Connor help Geelong beat Carlton to make AFL semi-finals

MARK O’CONNOR AND Oisín Mullin both featured for Geelong this morning as they beat Carlton to advance to the AFL semi-finals.

The Cats won by 14-23 (107) to 11-8 (74) in front of 96,680 fans in the MCG to set up a final-four meeting with Freemantle next weekend in Perth.

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Mayo man Mullin operates as a tagger and was first sent to Sam Walsh – whose form last week was crucial to Carlton’s wildcard win. It didn’t take long for the directive to shift to Jagga Smith, whose speed on attack through the middle had repeatedly caught the Cats out before Mullin restricted his influence.

Mark O'Connor. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Patrick Dangerfield, with five goals, was the star man for Geelong

AFL finals action continues on Saturday. Tyrone’s Conor McKenna has been named on the interchange list for Brisbane Lions, they play Sydney Swans.

Cork’s Mark Keane plays for Adelaide Crows against Western Bulldogs.