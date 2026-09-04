Alex Dunne third in Monza qualifying after final flying lap

ALEX DUNNE HAS qualified third in F2 Monza Qualifying.

The Offaly man was fastest in free practice but will start on the second row of the grid for Sunday’s feature race for Rodin Motorsport.

Rafael Câmara secured pole position for Invicta Racing by less than a tenth over teammate Joshua Duerksen.

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Alex Dunne in action at Budapest in July. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Dunne’s first effort was undone by a lock-up into the Ascari chicane that sent him skipping across the gravel, leaving him to regroup for his next attempt.

He launched into a second attempt on his first set of Supersofts but went deep into Turn 1, and he abandoned his lap once more. Dunne went for a third attempt on his first set of tyres and he delivered a time good enough to go fourth without a tow for the majority of his lap.

Drivers returned to the circuit on fresh tyres with just over five minutes remaining of the session for their final flying laps. Dunne found a time good enough for second, but was subsequently demoted to P3 by Duerksen.

“It’s a good way to start,” said Dunne after the practice session this morning. “It’s only free practice, so it doesn’t really mean a whole lot, but the pace was good.

“It’s nice to see that we have a good amount of pace.”

Dunne is fourth in F2 standings with five races remaining in the year.