Pierre Gasly claims first ever pole as he pips George Russell at Monza

PIERRE GASLY DELIVERED the shock of the season by taking the first pole position of his career for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Gasly’s improbable triumph arrived a day on from his Alpine boss Flavio Briatore accusing an FIA judge of having a “working relationship” with McLaren after the British team’s appeal saw the Frenchman stripped of his podium from June’s Monaco Grand Prix.

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George Russell, widely expected to claim a much-needed pole in his world championship quest, had to settle for second, pipped to top spot by Gasly by just 0.060 seconds.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished third, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli took seventh but will start his home race from the back of the grid as he serves an engine penalty.

Alex Dunne during Friday's racing at Monza. IPA / Alamy IPA / Alamy / Alamy

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Alex Dunne finished seventh in Saturday’s Formula Two feature race.

Dunne earned two points to improve to 110pts, remaining in fourth place overall in the drivers’ championship, led by Nikola Tsolov on 171 points.

The Offaly youngster, 20, will start Sunday’s feature race from the second row after qualifiying in third overall.