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Ireland’s penalty shootout heartbreak in Prague draws record numbers for RTÉ
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s FIFA World Cup Play-Off penalty shoot-out defeat to Czechia last night in Prague drew record numbers to RTÉ’s coverage.
An average of 1.37 million viewers watched Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side lose in the most dramatic of fashion, despite once leading 2-0.
The game which went the full distance is officially the most-watched programme of the year so far on TV in Ireland, RTÉ have confirmed.
Viewing peaked at 1.6 million at 10.34pm just as Czechia booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off final by slotting away the winning penalty.
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