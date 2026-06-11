Dáil rejects opposition motions calling for Ireland-Israel matches not to go ahead

THE DÁIL HAS rejected proposals from Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats to stop the Ireland-Israel Nations League fixtures.

The Republic of Ireland’s men’s soccer team is due to face Israel in the Uefa Nations League at a neutral venue on 27 September before a return game at the Aviva Stadium on 4 October.

Yet opposition to the games has grown among pro-Palestine campaigners and opposition politicians, with two parties tabling Dáil motions this week calling for the games not to go ahead.

During Tuesday night’s Sinn Féin motion, the party’s spokesperson on sport Joanna Byrne told the Dáil chamber that Ireland “cannot sit on the sidelines” and watch sporting bodies act according to “politics favourable to their own interests”, as she led calls for a boycott.

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Byrne, wearing a ‘Stop the Game’ shirt, said that “anybody who says there is no place for politics in sport neither understands politics nor sport”, before pointing to the costs paid by Palestinian sport due to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Social Democrats sports spokesperson Sinéad Gibney, who introduced her party’s motion on Wednesday, said it was an “opportunity for the Government parties to act as leaders, to stand up and say that we will not stand for this”.

The motion also called for the exclusion of Israel from all international sporting fixtures.

The Government proposed amendments to the motions, stating that it is the role of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to decide whether or not to fulfil the fixtures against Israel.

‘EU level’

Minister of state at the department of sport Charlie McConalogue said that while the actions of Israel are “completely unacceptable”, the government believes that the most effective and impactful way to deal with Israeli actions is at an EU level.

“While deciding whether to fulfil these fixtures is ultimately a matter for the FAI, it must be acknowledged that refusing to play the games against Israel risks isolating Irish football from the international football community,” he added.

The Dáil eventually supported the government-amended motions by 81 votes to 68 votes.

The FAI has said its board was continuing to meet to “discuss the operational aspects” of hosting the men’s international Nations League football fixture, amid reports earlier this week that the game may be moved to a neutral venue.

The FAI said it was also engaging with European football’s governing body Uefa on the issue, with a further statement set to be issued after the board meets again on Thursday.

Up until now, the FAI has said it has no choice but to play the games, adding that a boycott “would lead to the forfeiture of six points” and could lead to relegation of the team to League C of the Nations League.