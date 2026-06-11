CHLOE MUSTAKI DOESN’T hesitate when she’s asked what a World Cup in Brazil would mean to her.

“A hell of a lot,” the Irish defender responds with a smile.

“I think for the last World Cup I just about made it coming back from an injury and it was amazing to make that plane but I never set foot on the pitch, so to be able to go this time and play a part would mean a lot to me.

“It would likely be my last World Cup as well so it would mean a huge amount to me. But I just need to take it one game at a time and the most important thing for me is staying fit and healthy.”

Mustaki was part of 23-player squad for the 2023 edition under Vera Pauw, but didn’t add to her six Ireland caps in Australia.

The 30-year-old has since reinvigorated a late-blooming international career, becoming a mainstay under Carla Ward with 18 caps and counting.

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Mustaki had to overcome cancer and a serious knee injury in her quest to play for Ireland, making her debut at the age of 26 in 2022. Her journey back from an ACL injury sustained on the eve of a potential first cap two years beforehand was incredibly difficult, while various other setbacks followed.

But the Dubliner made a real breakthrough under Ward last summer, and has remained in the XI since a pair of international friendlies in the USA. A first uninterrupted season followed at Nottingham Forest, and Mustaki is in the form of her life.

“Coming to the end of my club season this year and just looking back on what’s been a massive 12 months for me, I’m really grateful,” she says.

“I think my first pro season without a long-term injury is huge. I just need to be grateful that I’m here and that I’m still fit and healthy and long may that continue.

“It just gives me confidence that I can play and belong at this level. When I made the move over to the UK a few years ago, every season has been blighted by a tough injury and I keep getting pushed back.

“But I know within me what I have and if I just have the opportunity to keep building for a few seasons, I’m excited to see where that might take me. I’ve just got to relish the opportunities I’m given and work hard and hopefully stay within the fray and the XI if possible.”

Mustaki has been a permanent fixture on the left of a back three for Ireland, alongside Caitlin Hayes and Anna Patten, with her left foot releasing Katie McCabe out wide. It’s a position she has made her own at Forest too, the WSL 2 side switching from a back four and their #3 finishing in the Team of the Season.

“I think 12 months ago I would have seen myself as more of a full-back but I’ve really developed into a left-side centre back and ideally left of a three because it allows me to play that hybrid role and I think that’s why it suits, particularly in this team, because it allows Katie to get higher and to be that skillful player as well that she is and that maybe she doesn’t get to express as much when she’s in the WSL.

“So we complement each other really well in that sense but it’s hard to tell. I enjoy both formations but I think playing on the left of a back three has really allowed me to make the most of my strengths. So we’ll see what the next season brings and what the next 12 months brings.”

Mustaki in action against Sandy Baltimore. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The next four will present World Cup play-offs after Ireland finished a memorable League A group qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat to France.

Ward’s side missed out on improbable automatic qualification after Melvine Malard’s stunner settled matters in Grenoble on Tuesday, and now take the scenic route in their bid to reach back-to-back major tournaments.

“A bit gutted to be honest,” Mustaki reflects. “I think after the performance (against Netherlands) on Friday night we had a lot of hope going into this final game. But it’s a privilege to be in this position and I think despite finishing where we did in the group it gives us a lot of hope going into the play-offs.

“Coming up against two massive nations and making them really, really work hard is a testament to not only the work we’ve done in this campaign but the work in the past year, year-and-a-half under Carla. It’s positive, obviously it’s difficult to take but I think everyone could see France were different gravy and we did our best to match that.

“They didn’t break us down, it took an absolute wonder-goal for them to see out the game and win. So it’s a testament to how solid we are defensively and how disciplined we are. Every nation absolutely hates coming up against us so that will stand to us in the play-offs in October, November time. We just need to keep building.”