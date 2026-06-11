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Who will win tonight's World Cup opener - Mexico or South Africa?
IT HAS BEEN 1272 long days since Lionel Messi and Argentina triumphed in Qatar – but tonight, the Fifa World Cup is back.
All eyes will be on the iconic Estadio Azteca at 8pm Irish time as co-hosts Mexico kick off the 2026 tournament in Group A against South Africa.
(And no, we don’t need to be reminded that this is the group that Ireland could have been in, thank you.)
The hosts are expected to get their tournament off to a flying start, but they’ll have to contend with a South Africa side who have waited 16 long years since their last World Cup appearance.
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
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Soccer Sports Poll World Cup Poll