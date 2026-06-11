Daryl Horgan wins Player of the Month award for fifth time

ALMOST A DECADE after his last such award, Dundalk captain Daryl Horgan has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for May.

The 33-year-old winger won the monthly prize four times during his first spell with the Lilywhites, from 2014 to 2016, and has now picked up a fifth award for his electric league form.

Horgan bagged four goals and two assists to help his side sit fourth in the Premier Division table.

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The 17-cap Ireland international, who represented Preston North End, Hibernian, Wycombe Wanderers, and Stevenage over the intervening years, topped the poll with 60 points to claim the award ahead of second-placed Tommy Lonergan of Waterford on 44 points, with Bohemians’ Dawson Devoy third on 36 points.

Also on the monthly short-list were Ross Tierney of Bohemians, Kian Leavy of St Patrick’s Athletic, and Tunmise Sobowale of Shamrock Rovers.

Horgan recently signed a new two-year extension with the Lilywhites and coaches in their U17 academy.

“It’s been a good season so far for us but we had a good squad from the get go and what we are looking back at are points that we dropped along the way. We are in a decent position and we want to kick on now and not fall away in the table. We have a game in hand and we are in a challenging position,” he said.

Horgan will be back at Turner’s Cross – home of his former club Cork City – on Friday to meet John Caulfield’s Galway United, whose home pitch is unavailable.

“It’s not ideal for the fans with all the travel involved in getting to Cork but I have good memories of playing there and it’s one of the best venues in the league in terms of atmosphere and facilities. It’s always a very difficult game against Galway no matter where you play them but we are looking forward to it,” he added.

Horgan is currently doing his UEFA ‘A’ licence with the FAI and is interested in going into management at some stage.

“I think I will go down the management route when I retire but that’s down the road a bit. I think I’d like the daily routine of it and managing all those egos.

“I’d love to give it a go because I love the coaching side of it too. I like to bring the best out of players and people but it would be a bit of a leap for me.”