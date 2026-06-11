Martin O’Neill signs new one-year deal as Celtic manager

MARTIN O’NEILL has signed a new one-year contract as Celtic manager with the option for a further season, the club have announced.

The 74-year-old returned to Celtic Park twice last season and ultimately led the Hoops to a league and Scottish Cup double.

O’Neill told Celtic’s official website: “It is once again a great privilege for me to continue as Celtic manager.

“Last season will live long in all our memories and to be part of that success has in a big way whetted the appetite to work again for more days like those and bring our supporters those moments.”

The former Republic of Ireland manager led Celtic to nine consecutive wins to round off the season in style after twice coming to the club’s rescue.

O’Neill steadied the ship after the sudden departure of Brendan Rodgers and won seven out of eight games before returning for a third spell in charge after the brief but disastrous reign of Wilfried Nancy, who lost six out of his eight matches.

Celtic won 19 games, drew two and lost two in O’Neill ‘s 23 Premiership games in charge and he also led them to two cup wins over Rangers as well as progress to the Europa League knockout stage.

Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Martin O’Neill as Football Manager on a one-year contract with a one-year option.#CelticFC🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 11, 2026

“We know of course that Celtic can never rest on past success so we are now aiming to drive forward together in the coming season as we aim to deliver again for the club and our fans,” said O’Neill , who has now won nine trophies as Celtic manager.

“I thank our fans for their ongoing support, it means everything to us. I look forward to being back at Celtic Park next season when we will come together and we will strive again to bring our fans the success which that support deserves.”

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Confirmation of O’Neill’s appointment came hours after reports had claimed the news had been delayed amid uncertainty over his backroom staff.

Assistants Shaun Maloney and Mark Fotheringham were reportedly offered wage cuts to remain part of O’Neill ‘s coaching team.

There was no mention of other coaching staff in the club announcement.

O’Neill agreed to return to Celtic Park amid protests from supporters over the prospect of Robbie Keane taking charge.

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond reportedly spoke with the Irishman, whose stint at Maccabi Tel Aviv during Israel’s bombing of Gaza sparked opposition from a section of Celtic supporters.

Celtic fans with a Martin O'Neill banner. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Desmond said: “Time and time again Martin has shown his qualities and what he can bring to Celtic.

“We know he is a winner, we know what the club means to him and he continues to be the outstanding candidate to give us the best opportunity to realise our objectives.

“The club will support Martin fully again across the close season to make sure we are well prepared to achieve domestic success and compete on the European stage.”

Interim chairman Brian Wilson added: “This is the start of a busy summer and we will ensure that we are in the best possible position to compete, with Martin back at the helm.”

Chief executive Michael Nicholson said: “We have important challenges ahead and the immediate priority of everyone at the club is to ensure we are ready to tackle these with confidence and deliver success again for our supporters.”