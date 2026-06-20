The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Clare shut Dublin out to book place in All-Ireland hurling semi-finals
Clare 0-29
Dublin 0-16
CLARE GOALKEEPER ÉIBHEAR Quilligan produced a string of fine saves as Clare shut Dublin out and eased to a 13-point win in Saturday’s All-Ireland hurling quarter-final in Thurles.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Banner Roar Clare GAA All-Ireland Senior HC Dublin GAA Eibhear Quilligan GAA Hurling