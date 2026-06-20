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Dublin's Ronan Hayes and Darragh Lohan of Clare. Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
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Clare shut Dublin out to book place in All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

The 2024 All-Ireland champions ran out 13-point winners in Thurles.
8.41pm, 20 Jun 2026
15

Clare 0-29
Dublin 0-16

CLARE GOALKEEPER ÉIBHEAR Quilligan produced a string of fine saves as Clare shut Dublin out and eased to a 13-point win in Saturday’s All-Ireland hurling quarter-final in Thurles.

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