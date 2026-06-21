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Clare's David Reidy. ©INPHO/Natasha Barton
Update

Clare's David Reidy out of hospital and 'recovering well' after injury against Dublin

The star forward was forced off in the closing minutes of his side’s All-Ireland quarter-final win in Thurles.
1.47pm, 21 Jun 2026

CLARE HURLER DAVID Reidy has been discharged from hospital and is “recovering well” after suffering an injury in their All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin.

Reidy was forced off in the closing minutes of his side’s 0-29 to 1-16 victory in Thurles after a challenge from Brendan Kenny. The incident resulted in a lengthy stoppage and a straight red card for the Dublin substitute.

A statement from Clare GAA reads: ”Clare hurler David Reidy has been released from hospital and is recovering well following the injury he sustained in yesterday’s game.

“A huge thank you to the first responders and medical teams from Clare GAA and Dublin GAA, as well as the staff at FBD Semple Stadium, for the outstanding care and attention provided.

“Many thanks to all who have sent messages of support and well wishes.”

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