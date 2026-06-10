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Kieran McKenna twice secured Ipswich's promotion from the Championship. Alamy Stock Photo
Wave Goodbye

Kieran McKenna to leave Ipswich

The ex-Northern Ireland underage international has just guided the Tractor Boys to a Premier League promotion.
6.26pm, 10 Jun 2026
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KIERAN MCKENNA IS to step down as manager of Ipswich Town, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

A club statement said the 40-year-old McKenna, who guided Ipswich to promotion from the second-tier Championship last season, had “made the decision to step away from football management and dedicate time to his family” after five seasons in charge at Portman Road.

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