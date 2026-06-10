KIERAN MCKENNA IS to step down as manager of Ipswich Town, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
A club statement said the 40-year-old McKenna, who guided Ipswich to promotion from the second-tier Championship last season, had “made the decision to step away from football management and dedicate time to his family” after five seasons in charge at Portman Road.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kieran McKenna to leave Ipswich
KIERAN MCKENNA IS to step down as manager of Ipswich Town, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
A club statement said the 40-year-old McKenna, who guided Ipswich to promotion from the second-tier Championship last season, had “made the decision to step away from football management and dedicate time to his family” after five seasons in charge at Portman Road.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
EPL kieran mckenna Premier League Soccer Ipswich Town Wave Goodbye