Ireland's Aoife Wafer crowned back-to-back Six Nations Player of the Championship

IRELAND’S AOIFE WAFER has won the Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship for the second year in-a-row.

The back-row star claimed 40% of the 15,000 fan votes to win the award again, becoming the first player to do so in back-to-back years.

Advertisement

Wafer edged out England captain Megan Jones, France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus, and Italy back-row Francesca Sgorbini who were also nominated for the gong.

The 23-year-old was a standout player in an Ireland team that finished third in this year’s tournament.

Wafer finished with the second-highest number of carries (78) in the competition, the joint-top ranked player for dominant tackles (8), and post contact meters (129), while also crossing the try line five times to finish joint-third for tries scored throughout the five rounds.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Wafer said after receiving the award. “Last year I was the first-ever Irish woman and the youngest to do it, and to back it up is pretty special.

“The girls back home will agree with me that these sort of things don’t happen without them. I’m just grateful that I’m part of an incredible team, and I get to come back to Quins and be a part of an incredible team here too.”