Irish Olympians Eve McMahon and Annalise Murphy secure Gold Fleet places

IRISH OLYMPIANS EVE McMahon and Annalise Murphy guaranteed their places in the Gold Fleet stage of the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship in Dún Laoghaire.

Olympic Silver medallist Murphy produced her best result of the championship so far, finishing fifth in the second race, while McMahon ended the qualification series in 17th place overall.

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“There was a lot of wind from the west today, but the water was quite flat. Overall, I’m happy with how the day went. I was a little wary on the first downwind, but on the second I decided to really go for it, which felt great,” Murphy said.

“I was delighted to secure a top-10 result with fifth place in the second race. The opening two days have been tough, tiring and physically demanding, but it has been very cool to race against the best sailors in the world.

“My aim was to qualify for Gold Fleet and I’ve done that now, so everything from here is a bonus.”

The championship is currently led by American Charlotte Rose, who recorded two race wins as Dublin Bay served up ideal conditions for the stronger-wind specialists.

Gold Fleet racing begins on Wednesday, with considerably lighter winds forecast, and after three days of Gold Fleet racing the Medal Series will decide the podium positions on Saturday.