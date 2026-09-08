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Kilcoo's Paul Devlin and Clonlara's John Conlon. INPHO
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Down and Clare senior club games live on TV next Sunday

A double-bill of games in store on GAA BEO.
6.26pm, 8 Sep 2026

DOWN FOOTBALL AND Clare hurling take centre stage in next Sunday’s double-bill of club GAA action on TG4.

The quarter-final stage has been reached in the Down senior football championship with defending champions Kilcoo set to take on Loughinisland.

Kilcoo are chasing an eighth successive title this year and take on a Loughinisland team that last contested the county final back in 2009.

That game is on at 2.45pm in Newry, and is followed by the last of this weekend’s Clare hurling quarter-finals.

That game sees 2023 champions Clonlara going up against Kilmaley in Ennis at 4.45pm.

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Sunday 13 September

Down senior football quarter-final

  • 2.45pm – Kilcoo v Loughinisland, Páirc Esler, Newry.

Clare senior hurling quarter-final

  • 4.45pm – Kilmaley v Clonlara, Zimmer Bimoet Páirc Uí Chíosóg, Ennis
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