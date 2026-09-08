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Rory McIlroy. Ben Brady/INPHO
Golf

Rory McIlroy to tee off at Irish Open alongside Robert MacIntyre and Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry will play alongside Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm in Doonbeg
4.24pm, 8 Sep 2026

RORY MCILROY WILL play alongside Robert MacIntyre and Brooks Koepka for the opening two rounds of the Amgen Irish Open in Doonbeg.

The trio will tee off at 1.35pm on Thursday for the opening round, before an earlier 9.30am tee off time on Friday for their second round. Reigning Masters champion McIlroy will be in action world number 18 MacIntyre and five-time Major winner Koepka.

Shane Lowry will tee off just after McIlroy on Thursday at 1.45pm, as part of another marquee trio, joined by Major winners Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm. Their second rounds will commence at 9.40am on Friday. 

shane-lowry Shane Lowry. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Tom McKibbin will play with Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Alex Fitzpatrick, who has enjoyed a breakout 2026 season. They tee off at 1.15pm on Thursday and at 9.10am on Friday.

Seamus Power plays alongside Ryder Cup player Sepp Straka and Chilean Joaquin Niemann, starting at 9.30am on Thursday and at 1.35pm on Friday.

Padraig Harrington will play with Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra and England’s Tyrrell Hatton, at 9.40am on Thursday and at 1.45pm on Friday.

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