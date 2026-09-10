Galway secure 14 long-list nominations to dominate TG4 All-Star Awards

GALWAY DOMINATE THE list of nominations for the 2026 TG4 All-Star Awards. Fourteen of the All Ireland winners make up the 45-player long list.

Goalkeeper Leah O’Halloran got the nod, along with captain and player of the match in the final Kate Geraghty. Her teammates in defence Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Brónagh Quinn, Hannah Noone and Nicola Ward have also been recognised.

At midfield, sisters Niamh and Siobhán Divilly are both nominated, while another Divilly sister, Olivia, is one of six Galway forwards, alongside Kate Slevin, Kate Thompson, Leanne Coen, Róisín Leonard and Eva Noone, sister of Hannah.

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Kerry’s 12 nominees are goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger and defenders Deirdre Kearney, Eilís Lynch, Róisín Rahilly, Emma Costello, Aoife Dillane and Aishling O’Connell.

Mary O’Connell Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Danielle O’Leary and captain Síofra O’Shea make up the midfielders and forwards.

Beaten semi-finalists Armagh are represented by goalkeeper Brianna Mathers, defenders Emily Druse and captain Lauren McConville, midfielder Blaithín Mackin, and inside forwards Aimee Mackin (sister of Blaithín) and Kelly Mallon.

Dublin, who also reached the semi-finals, where they lost out to Kerry, have defender Niamh Crowley, midfielder Niamh Hetherton and forward Orlagh Nolan on the long-list, while Cork’s trio are Melissa Duggan and Shauna Kelly (defence) and forward ace Katie Quirke.

Defender Karen McGrath and forward Kellyann Hogan are Waterford’s two nominees, with captain Laoise Lenehan in defence and forward Aoife Rattigan acknowledged for their exploits with Kildare.

Mayo forwards Aoife Staunton and Sinéad Walsh are both nominated, as is Meath captain Niamh Gallogly, one of four players who earned TG4 All-Star awards last year who are long-listed once again.

The winners will be announced at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, 14 November.