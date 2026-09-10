RTÉ to broadcast highlights of 2027 Ryder Cup

RTÉ HAS SECURED the rights to broadcast highlights from the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

The broadcaster has also announced a new multi-year agreement for the Irish Open across its video, audio and online platforms.

The 2026 Irish Open gets underway in Doonbeg today, with the Ryder Cup returning to Ireland next year.

RTÉ Head of Sport, Declan McBennett said, “Given the drama, excitement and world-class field the Amgen Irish Open now attracts, we are delighted to renew our broadcast agreement and bring more great live sport to Irish audiences free-to-air.

Advertisement

“On top of that, to be able to incorporate highlights from one of the world’s great sporting spectacles that is the Ryder Cup means that RTÉ will ensure Irish audiences have even more access to memorable sporting moments on Irish soil and all free-to-air.”