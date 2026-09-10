Tom Ryan: 'Unreasonable to sign up to membership of an organisation that wasn't clearly configured'

GAA DIRECTOR-GENERAL Tom Ryan believes it was ‘unreasonable’ to ask members to sign up for a merged organisation ‘that wasn’t clearly configured’, as the fallout continues from Mary McAleese’s decision to step down as chairperson of the steering group for integration.

The former President of Ireland hit out at GAA management after resigning from the integration committee on Tuesday. Her decision came in the wake of GAA chiefs informing the steering committee that they could not commit to the 2027 timeline.

Ryan, in a letter distributed to GAA county and club secretaries, has sought to ‘address the current circumstances’.

He insists that the GAA remain committed to delivering integration, thanking Dr McAleese for her ‘signification contribution to the process so far’, and stating a new chairperson will be appointed to the committee to continue the work.

The GAA Director-General outlined why the GAA felt it was ‘not prudent’ to hold a Special Congress on the matter at this time.

“This is most definitely not a pause, a deferral, or a suspension of the project,” said Ryan.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue says a new chairperson of the steering group for integration will be appointed on 5 October.

McConalogue was speaking on told RTÉ’s Prime Time on Wednesday night that after he and Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan held meetings with the GAA, LGFA, Camogie Association and McAleese.

“It is really important a new chairperson is appointed on 5 October,” said McConalogue. “And we would expect coming out of the 5 October (meeting) that clear outlines are provided from the three organisations in relation to how this can proceed.

“They will have to appoint a new chair. We were very clear today in terms of offering the support of Sport Ireland to help facilitate that process in anyway we can.

“It’s really important now to actually put in place a clear pathway that this is going to be achieved in the best possible time frame.”

Charlie McConalogue (file photo). Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

The letter in full from GAA Director-General Tom Ryan reads:

A Rúnaí, a chara,

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After the events of the last 24 hours, including the resignation of Dr. Mary McAleese as chairperson of the Steering Group on Integration, I wanted to address the current circumstances and re-affirm our commitment to deliver integration for the wider Gaelic games family.

Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the sterling work of Dr. McAleese and her significant contribution to the process so far. We would not be at the point we are, without it.

Second, it is important to state that we will appoint a new chairperson and continue the work at hand.

While we have made significant progress on one membership and various other aspects of what is a complex project, there is still ground to be covered on the structural make -up of the new merged organisation.

It was our belief that it was unreasonable to ask people to sign up to membership of an organisation that wasn’t clearly configured, hence the need for more time.

In that light and in the absence of the required clarity, we did not deem it prudent to proceed with Special Congresses at this time.

This is most definitely not a pause, a deferral, or a suspension of the project.

Our work continues as we progress towards publishing a revised and phased plan to achieve integration. We embark upon that work in full collaboration with our colleagues in the LGFA and Camogie Association.

As the process unfolds from this point, we will communicate progress and changes as they appear on the horizon.

I would be grateful if you could share this with your members and those within your clubs and county committees and executives.

Your support to date has been vital and it will continue to be for the remainder of the project.

Le gach dea ghuí,

Tomás Ó Riain,

Ard Stiúrthóir,

Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.

- With reporting from Emma Duffy and Sinéad O’Carroll

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