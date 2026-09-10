'It is possible. Is it sustainable?' - FAI women's football chief on the prospect of professional league

NEW HEAD OF women and girls’ football Lizzy Kent believes the FAI can “move closer to” a fully-professional League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division in the coming years.

And Kent has reiterated that the Association is “pushing really hard for” an U21/23 international team to bridge the gap to senior level, but could not yet offer a substantial update.

The former Wexford and Ireland U19 coach was speaking at a briefing on Wednesday where she outlined her work and plans in the role she has served for over six months.

At a separate FAI event earlier this week, international lead coach Chelsea Noonan spoke about Ireland being “probably five years off” having a professional domestic league like many of their European opponents.

Noonan was making the point that it can’t be used as an excuse not to compete at underage international level, stressing: “We can’t run before we walk either. We need to put the right things in place that it’s sustainable.”

And Kent echoed those sentiments – but stretched the timeline – when asked if it was realistic to aim for a pro league in five years.

“We started the process, we’re two or three years into it. It has to be a sustainable piece. Yes, it is possible. Is it sustainable? I think that’s something we’d need to investigate further.

“If, for example, we can grow our attendances, we can grow more money within the women’s game, I think it’s something that’s feasible. But if not, we don’t want to be in a position where we move to that space, but then we’re challenged with how we can maintain it, if that makes sense.

“So I think we can move closer towards it. I’ll push it out a little bit further than five years, but I think we can certainly move closer towards it.”

Professional contracts were introduced to the women’s domestic game in December 2022, but are far from widespread. The 42 understands there were 24 pro players in the Women’s Premier Division last season, with half of those at double champions Athlone Town.

Kent, who was Wexford assistant in the league’s inaugural season of 2011, hailed the competition’s “really positive direction” with contracts, academies, and tentative plans for a second senior tier in 2028 after another season of the Women’s Development League.

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Athlone and Shelbourne are two of the top teams in the LOIW - they meet in the FAI Cup final on Sunday 27 September, the same day as the Ireland men's team play Israel. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, as calls continue to heighten for an U21 or U23 international team, Kent hopes the FAI can share updates in the “not-too-distant future”.

In March, chief executive David Courell said the Association were “making a commitment” to signing up to the new tier of competition that Uefa introduce. His understanding was it is at U21 level, but there is no timeline in place.

That remains the case, per Kent; the FAI have heard nothing further on the age grade but are continuing discussions, with a development squad previously floated by Ireland senior boss Carla Ward.

“There’s no current update from Uefa, so for me, we need to move in that space now, and what we do needs to be suitable for us here in Ireland, that development space, that home-based space,” said Kent.

“We’re at business-planning phase. I think (FAI director of football) John Martin has put a lock on his door because he’s trying to keep me out! It’s something we’re pushing really hard for and it’s an area we’re acutely aware that we need to support. I would hope that we would have more updates in the not-too-distant future with regard to that.”

“Obviously having been involved with the U19s for a number of years, I’m acutely aware of the volume of players coming through,” Kent added, with the National Pathways Plan (NPP) and a new U15 team now in place.

“What we are looking to build and develop will need to be suitable to meet the needs of what we have here. Obviously, if that comes in at a later stage, we’ll cross that bridge, but we’ve got no confirmation on that yet.”

Kent and her women and girls’ football department are now working towards a new action plan for 2027 onwards. The plan drawn up under her predecessor, Hannah Dingley, ceases next March.

Participation, access and retention; pathways, competitions and performance; visibility, fandom and growth are the key areas of focus with an emphasis on sustainability and actionable outcomes.

Kent’s team comprises five women and girls’ leads with a regional and national remit, who started their roles in early May. Shelbourne stalwarts Pearl Slattery and Rachel Graham cover Leinster, while Conor McKahey, Glen Byrne and Aisling Conway are on the ground in Munster, Connacht and Ulster respectively. They are meeting grassroots clubs and leagues, with audits underway on facilities and other targets of the last action plan.

There are currently 47,000 registered female players in Ireland, a 70% increase from 2023. Qualification for another World Cup “would be huge,” Kent added, as Ward’s senior team open their play-off path against Kazakhstan next month.

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