'It's critical for the future of Irish football' – FAI planning for women's development squad

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s head coach Carla Ward is keen to progress plans for a development squad to help bridge the “massive gap” to senior international level.

Ward says there have been conversations with FAI director of football John Martin, and head of women and girls football Lizzy Kent, and more formal ones will follow after Ireland’s 2027 World Cup qualifying double-header against Poland.

The lack of U21 or U23 international team has been well documented, and last month, FAI CEO David Courell said the FAI were “making a commitment” to signing up to the new tier of competition that Uefa introduce. His understanding is it is at U21 level, but there is no timeline in place.

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Ward is a huge advocate for such a development, stressing urgency. “There’s an opportunity to upskill and create a development squad – a group of players who we see as a pipeline for the senior team,” the Ireland boss said.

“I spoke about this a year ago but it didn’t get anywhere, whereas now, sitting down with John (Martin), we have very similar ideas on how we progress this group of players and put some wraparound support to develop them.

“Do I think we’ll get there? Yes. Do I think we have to get there? Absolutely. It’s critical for the future of Irish football.”

With a huge amount still to be ironed out, the hope is to eventually bring together 16 to 20 young Irish players – the majority of them from the League of Ireland – to train on a regional basis and play matches against opposition (not internationals initially).

It’s understood the domestic off-season is the likely target, pending the agreement of clubs, and that the development squad will be aligned with best practice in the senior women’s setup.

Former manager Colin Bell introduced similar home-based training sessions several years back, and they were maintained under Vera Pauw, but discontinued thereafter. Ward watched a one-off development group play the U19s in a training game during her first window in charge last February, though nothing further came of it.

As with anything for the cash-strapped FAI, finances will play a factor. “I hope I’m not speaking out of turn here, but we have to find the budget,” said Ward.

“This is critical because we’ve so many young quality players that are so exciting but the gap is massive,” she added, having called U19 captain Aoibhe Brennan up to her squad for Poland, and name-checked her Bohemians teammate Hannah O’Brien, along with Madison McGuane (Treaty United) and Keelin Comiskey (Shamrock Rovers).

Recent staff increases in the FAI’s women and girls’ section are encouraging, along with Ward’s assurances that “everybody’s on the same page that we have work to do”.

“I’m a pain in the backside, I know that. I knock on every door possible, I try and find opportunities or solutions wherever I can to be better. John and Lizzy have been very open and, similarly, very aggressive in wanting to make a change, to make a difference.”

As extensively covered by The 42, Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier defeats to France and Netherlands underlined squad depth and age profile concerns, and highlighted fractures in the pathways.

“We know what we’re up against, but that’s where the work begins,” Ward acknowledged.

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“It’s clear and obvious. But we’ve got a good squad. But are we going to compete with these top nations (in terms of depth)? No. But in 10 years’ time, to continue that depth and pipeline, the work needs to start. Will I be here in 10 years’ time? Very unlikely. No manager lasts 10 years.

“But it’s my job and my duty while I’m here that I start that work. Somebody’s got to start it, and I think if you’ve got a voice, in my position, we have to use it.”