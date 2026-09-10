JOAQÚIN NIEMANN SITS atop of the leaderboard in the Irish Open after completing the first round in five under (65).
The Chilean had a hot streak from the 14th and 17th holes, hitting a birdie in each and finished with a par-four.
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Both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have had promising starts to their front nine, finished two-under after five holes played.
Of the Irish players who are already finished for the day, Pádraig Harrington carded a one-over round of 71 after a frustrating back nine.
The Dubliner started promisingly with a birdie on the second and didn’t drop a shot before the turn.
He maintained a steady day until back-to-back bogeys on 14 and 15. While a birdie on 16 eased some of the damage, he finished the day with another bogey on the par-four 18th.
Elsewhere, for the Irish players who completed their day’s play, Max Kennedy is level with Harrington, while Seamus Power is tied 104th with a round of three-over, having scored a bogey in three of the last four holes.
* Follow the latest Tour Championship leaderboard here.
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Niemann takes an early lead as Irish players lag behind in early tee times
JOAQÚIN NIEMANN SITS atop of the leaderboard in the Irish Open after completing the first round in five under (65).
The Chilean had a hot streak from the 14th and 17th holes, hitting a birdie in each and finished with a par-four.
Both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have had promising starts to their front nine, finished two-under after five holes played.
Of the Irish players who are already finished for the day, Pádraig Harrington carded a one-over round of 71 after a frustrating back nine.
The Dubliner started promisingly with a birdie on the second and didn’t drop a shot before the turn.
He maintained a steady day until back-to-back bogeys on 14 and 15. While a birdie on 16 eased some of the damage, he finished the day with another bogey on the par-four 18th.
Elsewhere, for the Irish players who completed their day’s play, Max Kennedy is level with Harrington, while Seamus Power is tied 104th with a round of three-over, having scored a bogey in three of the last four holes.
* Follow the latest Tour Championship leaderboard here.
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