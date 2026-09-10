Eve McMahon moves up to seventh place overall at World Championship

IRELAND’S EVE MCMAHON has moved up to seventh place overall at the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship in Dún Laoghaire after earning two second-place finishes today.

A gusty south-westerly breeze produced winds of approximately 15 to 20 knots and stronger gusts passing across the course. The breeze eased off during the day, allowing three races to be completed.

With another discard due to come into play on Friday, McMahon remains firmly in contention for a place in Saturday’s Medal Series.

McMahon opened with an impressive second-place finish as she was narrowly edged out by Denmark’s Anna Munch on the line.

The second race saw McMahon and Britain’s Daisy Collingridge open up a commanding lead over the rest of the fleet. Collingridge narrowly took the win ahead of McMahon who registered her second runner-up finish of the day.

Shifting winds and stronger gusts reshaped the fleet in the final race as McMahon finished in 32nd place.

“I had three very unpredictable races in some crazy conditions today,” McMahon said after the day of racing. “The first two went well, and I executed my plan really well, but in the third I just got swallowed up.

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“It was that kind of day. Sometimes you get into the right shift and sometimes you don’t.”

“It’s not the scoreline I wanted, but it’s not over until it’s over. I’ll go out tomorrow, hopefully get two good results and then fight it out in the Medal Series on Saturday.”

Annalise Murphy at the 2026 ILCA/Laser Women's World Sailing Championships. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Rio Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy (National Yacht Club) also competed in the three Gold Fleet races, recording a best finish of 13th. She climbed 11 places in the overall standings, moving from 32nd to 21st.

In the Silver Fleet, Sienna Wright of Howth Yacht Club continues to lead the standings after adding fifth and fourth-place finishes.

Lucy Ives of host club Royal St George Yacht Club recorded a series of mid-fleet results as she continues to gain valuable experience at her first senior World Championship.

Lighter conditions are forecast for the final day of Gold Fleet racing on Friday, with the Race Committee aiming to complete two races.

The championship concludes on Saturday, where the Medal Series will decide the final podium positions.

Additional reporting by Irish Sailing