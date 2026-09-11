The 17-year-old starlet already making an impact in Irish football

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have given opportunities to several talented youngsters in recent years, and Ryan Sheridan is the latest player who may have a big future in the game.

Mason Melia, Sam Curtis and Michael Noonan are other notable names to have come through the Saints’ academy of late.

The 17-year-old has made five substitute appearances in the Premier Division this season, and completed 120 minutes in Stephen Kenny’s side’s FAI Cup penalty shootout defeat to Bohemians last weekend.

He also made an impact against tonight’s opponents, Shamrock Rovers, playing 46 minutes in the 3-2 extra-time FAI Cup victory last month in a game that saw fellow 17-year-old Sam Rooney score the winning goal.

Whether Sheridan or Rooney get as much game time in this evening’s Premier Division fixture at home to the Hoops remains to be seen. However, Jamie Lennon has been impressed by the midfielder, who has deputised in recent games, with Kian Leavy unavailable owing to a foot injury.

“He’s been training with us most of the season. He’s had to wait patiently for his chance. But you can see in training how much he’s improved over the course of the season. He’s getting better and better – really good head on his shoulders. The young lad listens to the players around him, listens to the information he’s given. And he learns from that. Sometimes, young lads, it can take them a couple of times to make mistakes before they learn the lesson. But Ryan, to be fair, takes on information quickly.

“He’s added some good energy that we’ve needed. Obviously, we’ve been missing Kian Leavy, who’s been a big part of our success this season. It’s hard to replace that.

“But Ryan’s done excellently since he’s come into the team. He’s got similar attributes to [Kian].

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“So it’s a credit to the academy and the club. The number of players that we produce coming through. Some have gone abroad and done well. Ryan, I’m sure, will be the next one.”

St. Patrick's Athletic's Ryan Sheridan and Sam Rooney celebrate after the recent FAI Cup win against Shamrock Rovers. Will Morgan / INPHO Will Morgan / INPHO / INPHO

Sheridan, who is expected to represent Ireland U17s at the World Cup later this year, can play as an attacking or more deep-lying midfielder.

Lennon cites the teenager’s decision-making, athleticism, powerful running, ball-carrying ability and positional intelligence among his attributes.

“The goal that Sam Rooney scored a couple of weeks ago against Rovers, it comes from Ryan driving the ball and slipping in Ryan Edmondson,” he adds.

Yet the usual caveats apply as Lennon strikes a note of caution when discussing the career the Kildare native could potentially have in the game.

“We’ve had so many good players come in through the door and through the league in general. Some have gone on to do very well. Some are still trying to find their feet across the water or trying to get into the international set-up and things like that. I’m sure that will come. But for Ryan, I think it’s too early to say. He’s really only played a couple of games for us at first-team level.

“He’s got a lot of improvement to do, but he’s on the right path. He’s got the right people around him. He’s got the right mindset. I think his ceiling can be whatever he wants it to be, as long as he stays fit and healthy and keeps working as hard as he has been.”

Jamie Lennon believes St Pat's are improving despite recent setbacks. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Pat’s have lost all three league games against Rovers this season, though a victory tonight would move them within three points of the Premier Division leaders.

Throughout the campaign, the Richmond Park outfit have missed chances to close the gap at the top, with a 2-0 defeat at home to Waterford in their most recent top-flight game the latest example.

However, Lennon believes the team are improving, and with seven games to go, they have put themselves in a strong position to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish at the very least.

Defeating Rovers, who are without a win in six matches in all competitions, may inspire even greater self-belief and make up for previous near misses.

“Losing the first three games against them early on in the season obviously hurt us. But when you watch back the games, there wasn’t too much [difference between the teams].

“We had some good chances, especially away from home. Seán Hoare scored a header that was given offside – it didn’t look offside. You go 1-0 up, it could be a different game.

“The other game out there where Ryan Edmondson hits the post. A couple of minutes later they go up the other end and score. The small moments in those games hurt us and were the reason we came out on the losing side.

“But since then, I think we’ve developed really well as a team. We’ve had good runs, and we’re sticking in there. The game a couple of weeks ago against them will give us confidence on top of that.”