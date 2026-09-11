San Francisco 49ers demolish Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in Melbourne

THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ers dominated the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in front of more than 100,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday morning.

Both sides took vastly different travel strategies ahead of the first-ever regular season NFL game in Australia. The 49ers arrived in Melbourne a week before the game, while the Rams spent just over 24 hours Down Under before the 10.30am kick-off.

San Francisco were able to get on the scoreboard first with a field goal in the opening quarter, but it was not until the second quarter that the game began to open up.

Touchdown

A rushing touchdown to Kyren Williams gave the Rams a four-point advantage, before an interception by the Rams a few minutes later threatened to sink San Francisco.

However, the 49ers defence was able to hold out until Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pick of his own.

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San Francisco were finally able to find the end zone four minutes from half-time on a perfectly weighted deep ball from Brock Purdy to Demarcus Robinson.

They carried that momentum into the third quarter, a 51-yard drive leading to a touchdown to wide receiver Mike Evans.

The Rams appeared to have found their way back into the game late in the quarter when a diving catch put Puka Nacua into the end zone, but he was ruled to be just short.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. scores against the Los Angeles Rams. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

San Francisco’s defence then stuffed Stafford at the one-yard line before a touchdown to Deebo Samuel and another field goal sealed the win for the 49ers.

Purdy finished with three touchdowns, 205 passing yards and a turnover for San Francisco, while the reigning MVP Stafford was held to just 155 yards and an interception.