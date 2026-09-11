Mahon takes home Player of the Month Award

THE AUGUST PLAYER of the Month Award has gone to John Mahon of Waterford FC.

The Sligo-born centre-half came top of the poll to beat fellow contenders Daryl Horgan of Dundalk – denying him a novel two-in-a-row – and Derry City’s Michael Duffy, another who has claimed the award this season.

Mahon, the former Sligo Rovers defender, has been excellent at the back for the RSC based Suirsiders as their league form took a massive upswing under Graham Coughlan, and they also reached the Club Orange FAI Cup semi-finals where they will meet Bohemians at Dalymount Park (7.45) on 9 October.

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Mahon made 89 appearances for the Bit O’Red before a brief spell with Scottish side, St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in Perth in 2022 where he played an important role in keeping the Saints in the SPL as they defeated Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the play-off final.

Speaking at the presentation, Mahon said, “We are on a terrific run of form, but it’s hard to put my finger on it. Since the gaffer came in that first day at training we could see what he was all about and sometimes the training sessions were actually harder than the games themselves.

“He prepares us well and the way he speaks before a game, gets you right up for it. We are on a good run at the moment and hopefully we can keep it going now.

“I can feel the love from Graham Coughlan and I know he respects me as a player and that’s why I repay him tenfold. The fact that he played centre-half himself is a help to me and the similarities are there. He has been a massive influence and that’s why I am doing so well at the moment,” he added.

“I have had some bad injuries in the past but I have put all that behind me. I feel I am enjoying the best part of my career at Waterford and long may that continue. Every time I go out on the field, I give my all to the team because you are not promised too much in this career. I am 26 now and I am really enjoying my football and I suppose I am reaching a peak,” said Mahon.

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