Gold for Ní Riain as Brady earns second silver at World Para Swimming European Championships

IT WAS ANOTHER successful day for Ireland at the 2026 World Para Swimming European Championships, as Róisín Ní Riain defended her European 100m Backstroke (S13) title, while Dearbhaile Brady claimed a second silver medal of the week.

Ní Riain retained her European title with a dominant performance in the final after advancing from this morning’s heats as the fastest qualifier.

The National Centre Limerick won in a time of 1:06.21, finishing 2.80 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Italy’s Carlotta Gilli.

“It feels pretty good,” Ní Riain said after her victory.

Advertisement

“I’ve been looking forward to this swim all week. It’s my main event and my best shot. To be able to come out and do that, I’m not going to lie, I didn’t think I’d go that fast tonight.

“I did a solid heat swim this morning, but I wasn’t sure how much I was going to drop from that. To be able to improve on it and actually get a tiny personal best along with it, I’m so, so happy. I’ve said it already, but I just wanted to come here, have a good time and swim well, so to be able to win tonight and also put down a time that’s really good for me is fantastic.

“It’s a great feeling to hear Amhrán na bhFiann and to be able to stand on top of the podium. To hear the Irish team cheer was really nice. It means so much. This year more than most, I have to give every bit of thanks to my coaches and my physio back home. If it wasn’t for them, I genuinely wouldn’t be standing here. There was a lot of work put in this year to make it here and to get to the top of the podium. This one goes to them.”

The Limerick native, who will compete in the 200m IM and 50m Freestyle on Friday, added:

“The aim is to put down a good 200m IM swim and then give it everything I have for the 50 Free. I’m definitely not a 50m freestyler, so we’ll have to go for that one and see how it goes. Hopefully I can get back in there as well.”

Dearbhaile Brady after winning a silver medal. Simone Castrovillari Simone Castrovillari

Brady, who previously won a silver medal in the 200m Individual Medley (SM6), returned to the pool to contest the 50m Butterfly (S6) final. She clocked 35.87 to claim silver and deliver Ireland’s fourth medal of the championships, just 0.33 seconds shy of gold.

“I think I had a little bit more in me,” the National Centre Dublin swimmer said after the race. “I did have a bit more in me. I think the second half of the race could have gone a bit better. Róisín and I were chatting earlier today and both wondered if we could do it again, if we could both make the podium again, and we did. Róisín and I get along quite well and motivate each other.”

Lisburn swimmer Síomha Nic Brádaigh returned to the finals for the second time this week, this time to compete in the 100m Backstroke (S7) final where she finished sixth in 1:34.00.

Making his debut appearance for Ireland today, Dylan Prenderville returned to the blocks to race in the 50m Butterfly (S6) final. After setting a new lifetime best in the morning, the Clare man clocked 41.49 to finish eighth.

Six Irish Para swimmers will be in action for the penultimate day of the 2026 World Para Swimming European Championships on Friday.