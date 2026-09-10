Leona Maguire paired with Esther Henseleit in Solheim Cup foursomes

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS been paired with Germany’s Esther Henseleit for a foursomes match against Andrea Lee and Lindy Duncan of the USA on the opening day of the Solheim Cup tournament on Friday.

Maguire was selected as a wildcard pick for Team Europe by captain Anna Nordqvist in August, as she prepares for her fourth Solheim Cup in the Netherlands.

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The Cavan native will be in the third group alongside Henseleit while England’s Charley Hull and Lottie Woad will get Europe’s charge underway on Friday morning against Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz.

Maguire has struggled with form this season, but she found a spark at the Women’s Irish Open last month. She equalled her best-ever finish at a Women’s Irish Open to leave her in a tie for fourth at the K Club, having previously achieved that finish in 2022.

World number one Nelly Korda spearheads a US team hoping to win the Solheim Cup on European soil for the first time in more than a decade.

The Americans are the current holders of the Solheim Cup after a 15.5-12.5 win in Virginia in 2024 and come into this week’s matches as marginal favourites.

But they have not won outside the US since taking the cup 14.5-13.5 in Germany in 2015.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2026