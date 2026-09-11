Elena Rybakina ends Coco Gauff’s US Open bid to set up Aryna Sabalenka final

COCO GAUFF WAS cheered on by Michelle Obama at the US Open, but it will be Elena Rybakina or Aryna Sabalenka who will become the first lady of Flushing Meadows.

American hearts were broken for a second time when Rybakina came from a set down to sink Gauff 3-6 6-4 6-4, a couple of hours after Sabalenka had sent Jessica Pegula packing in her home city.

Rybakina, the 27-year-old from Kazakhstan, stole the world number one spot from Sabalenka by reaching the semi-finals, and on Saturday she will attempt to prise the US Open title from her grasp as well.

“I feel like it was a great match, and of course, a lot of people wanted Coco to win. It’s normal. I think everyone understands,” she said.

“In the beginning I felt like it was a very nice atmosphere, and only in the end when I was up in the third set crowd really supported a lot Coco. But I tried to focus on myself and tried to not listen.”

A break of serve for 4-2 and a commanding hold to love put Gauff on the way to taking the first set, but her serve and forehand wobbles returned at precisely the wrong time to gift Rybakina the second

As the tension rose deep in the decider, a wide Gauff forehand gave Rybakina break point, which she took for 5-3, but a stunning backhand on the run, accompanied by a scream of defiance, kept the home favourite afloat.

However, a Rybakina volley in the next brought up two match points and she took the first when Gauff’s desperate overhead flew long.

Gauff, who won the title in 2023, said: “It hurts. Yeah, it’s all great, but I think the competitor in me, this is the tournament I want to perform at.

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“I mean, I did perform, but it’s the one that you want to come out with a win.”

Sabalenka had earlier overpowered Pegula 7-5 6-2 to reach her fourth successive final here.

The two-time defending champion took her winning streak in New York to 19 matches and is now one victory away from the ‘three-peat’.

Third seed Pegula, beaten by Sabalenka in the 2024 final, had served superbly during the first set, winning 18 out of 20 points behind her first serve.

That was until 5-6, when Sabalenka suddenly unleashed three blistering returns to bring up three set points, taking the second when Pegula’s forehand fell into the net.

More break points arrived in the fourth game of the second set and a 91mph return put the top seed in total control.

A business-like victory was wrapped up in an hour and 20 minutes and celebrated with a simple clenched fist.

“No complaints, I’m super happy to be able to play such tennis,” said Sabalenka. “I was so desperate to win, I wanted it badly.”

Pegula, 32, is still looking for a maiden grand slam title and admitted she faced an almost impossible task with Sabalenka in that mood.

She said: “I don’t know who p****d her off today – hopefully it wasn’t me totally, but it might have been – I don’t know. She played insane. She played a super-high level.

“Honestly, I don’t really know if there was much I could do today.”