'Disrespectful and disappointing' - Jimmy Lee steps away from Limerick and hits out at football board

JIMMY LEE HAS decided ‘to step away’ from the process to appoint Limerick’s next senior football manager, and has called on the county board to select his former coach Micheál Cahill to the role.

Lee has been in charge for the last three years, guiding Limerick to promotion to Division 3 in 2025 and reaching the Tailteann Cup final that same season. This year Limerick were relegated to Division 4, and they exited the Tailteann Cup at the Round 2 stage.

He had expressed an interest in maintaining his role after the close of his three-year term, but the Newcastle West clubman has opted to depart, hitting out at the Limerick football board for their lack of support.

Lee stated that they ‘never fully supported the entire management team’, objecting to forward coaches that he proposed.

He has endorsed the credentials of Cahill to take on the role, citing ‘his knowledge, skills and commitment’ to guide Limerick football forward.

Jimmy Lee Statement

“Today, I want to announce my decision to step away from the process that will select the next Limerick Senior Football Manager. Whilst not an easy decision to make, I feel it is the right one.

“I want to express a huge thank you to all the management and backroom team members who soldiered with me on this journey. Throughout the highs and lows, each of them always put Limerick football front and centre. I took this role on three years ago to help progress football in Limerick. These people were with me every step of the way.

Privilege

“To each and every player who trained and made sacrifices to wear the green and white jersey, thank you. It was my privilege and an honour to be your manager.

“I had a front-row seat watching you develop, both on and off the field, as individuals and as a united group. I have every confidence that all of you still have plenty to offer to Limerick GAA and your clubs.

Limerick’s manager Jimmy Lee with Iain Corbett and his son Dylan, after the 2025 Tailteann Cup final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“I want to especially thank Micheál Cahill, who has been with me from the very outset. Our common goal to progress Limerick football was always at the forefront of our thinking.

After several conversations with Micheál, I am delighted to be able to say that Micheál has made the decision to put his name forward for the position of Limerick Senior Football Manager.

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“I hope that the selection panel will see the importance of appointing him to the role, not only for his knowledge, skills and commitment, but also to create the continuity that, in my opinion, is essential to avoid the turnover of players that has previously taken place when management teams exit. Micheál will wholeheartedly have my full support now and into the future on his journey.

“Behind every player, management and member of the backroom team, there are wives, husbands, partners, kids and other family members who were also part of this campaign. The sacrifices that you made were more than most, and I want to say a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for that support.

Jimmy Lee. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

“To the supporters, whether it was well wishes or following us to all corners of the country and beyond over the past three seasons, thank you. You made our journey memorable and worthwhile.

“To our sponsors, JP, Noreen and the McManus family, thank you for your constant commitment and support. It is greatly appreciated.

“To those on the Limerick County Board who guided and helped me during my tenure, thank you. A special word of appreciation to Seamus McNamara, Mike O’Riordan and Sean Burke for their fulsome support.

Disappointment

“With every campaign, there are highs and lows. While the highs I can point to include the successful and memorable journey of 2025, the lows unfortunately also came that very same year. The biggest disappointment for me during my tenure was the relationship with the Limerick Football Board. Their remit, as I understand it, is to serve the best interests of Limerick football.

My belief is that each and every person who sits on that Football Board needs to reflect on the remit they have been given. The lack of support that they gave to the management team and players can only be described as disrespectful and disappointing.

“The Football Board never fully supported the entire management team; in truth, it was a constant battle. I had put forward coaches’ names for positions on my management team that they did not want to appoint because of their personal views, rather than considering the skill sets that these coaches brought to the setup.

“Standing my ground for the benefit of Limerick Football was not popular and inevitably damaging to my relationship with the Football Board. I believe that competence is the key criterion for the selection of people to be part of any management team, not whether you like them or not. The coaches I had were all competent, capable, knowledgeable and, above all, committed.

Review

“While I and all other managers do a yearly review, which is the correct thing to do, I believe that the Football Board should also do a review to ensure that they are effectively delivering on their remit and are motivated by the right reasons.

“On a personal note, I want to thank my wife, Ida, and my family. It would have been impossible to do the job without your wholehearted support.

“Finally, I look forward to supporting Limerick GAA from the stands in the coming seasons, and I wish the new management team and players every best wish for a successful season ahead.”

The Limerick football board have been contacted for comment.