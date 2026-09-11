Shane Lowry leads Irish Open after stunning round of 62

Lowry spoke on Thursday about his need to play an aggressive game, and he kept the pace going with further birdies on seven, eight and nine to record a stunning front-nine score of 30.
There were two more birdies on holes 11 and 12 before his only dropped shot, on 13. After another birdie on 15, he had a steady finish to his round, with pars all the way to the 18th.
Lowry told RTÉ afterwards that he was happy with the round and “just kept going”, adding that every time he made a birdie he went after another one.
“It’s been a while since I’ve had that much fun on the golf course, so I’ll take it,” he said.
He cautioned that there was a “long way to go” this weekend and that it is “going to be a bit of a battle”.
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“One thing for sure is I’m in a good position,” Lowry said.
Lowry sizzled on the course with just that one bogey on 13. He also sank a putt to save par on the 10th, which he felt was a crucial moment in powering him through the rest of the second round.
“It was because obviously I had a great front nine, and 10 is a good opportunity,” he said afterwards. “I felt like I hit a decent second shot, I think I got quite unlucky there. Yeah, just managed to hole that putt, I don’t know how, and it kicked me on the rest of the round. I did a good job after that.
“I know the conditions are going to be tough tomorrow, so I knew I needed to go and shoot a good score today. There’s a lot of great players out there, so I’m sure they will be running at it this weekend as well. But I’m up there now, and I’m going to go out and give my best over the next two days.”
Rory McIlroy looks down the sixth tee box. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Rory McIlroy bogeyed the last for a one-under 69, which leaves him two-under overall.
The missed par putt on 18 was a disappointing way to finish for the Co Down man after a birdie on 17.
Tom McKibbin followed up yesterday’s 68 with a 67 today to leave himself on five-under and
Four-under 66 today for Brooks Koepka leaves him on one-over, the projected cut line, after yesterday’s opening 75. The five-time Major winner birdied the last at Doonbeg to give himself a chance of making the weekend.
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Shane Lowry leads Irish Open after stunning round of 62
LAST UPDATE | 2 hrs ago
SHANE LOWRY SHOT a hugely impressive round of 62 today – a course record – to lead the Irish Open.
The Offaly man, on 11-under, was three shots clear of second-placed Jacob Skov Olesen and Li Haotong when he rolled in for a par on the 18th at Doonbeg this afternoon.
The 39-year-old had a blistering start to his day, with birdies on holes three, four and five.
Lowry spoke on Thursday about his need to play an aggressive game, and he kept the pace going with further birdies on seven, eight and nine to record a stunning front-nine score of 30.
There were two more birdies on holes 11 and 12 before his only dropped shot, on 13. After another birdie on 15, he had a steady finish to his round, with pars all the way to the 18th.
Lowry told RTÉ afterwards that he was happy with the round and “just kept going”, adding that every time he made a birdie he went after another one.
“It’s been a while since I’ve had that much fun on the golf course, so I’ll take it,” he said.
He cautioned that there was a “long way to go” this weekend and that it is “going to be a bit of a battle”.
“One thing for sure is I’m in a good position,” Lowry said.
Lowry sizzled on the course with just that one bogey on 13. He also sank a putt to save par on the 10th, which he felt was a crucial moment in powering him through the rest of the second round.
“It was because obviously I had a great front nine, and 10 is a good opportunity,” he said afterwards. “I felt like I hit a decent second shot, I think I got quite unlucky there. Yeah, just managed to hole that putt, I don’t know how, and it kicked me on the rest of the round. I did a good job after that.
“I know the conditions are going to be tough tomorrow, so I knew I needed to go and shoot a good score today. There’s a lot of great players out there, so I’m sure they will be running at it this weekend as well. But I’m up there now, and I’m going to go out and give my best over the next two days.”
Rory McIlroy looks down the sixth tee box. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Rory McIlroy bogeyed the last for a one-under 69, which leaves him two-under overall.
The missed par putt on 18 was a disappointing way to finish for the Co Down man after a birdie on 17.
Tom McKibbin followed up yesterday’s 68 with a 67 today to leave himself on five-under and
Four-under 66 today for Brooks Koepka leaves him on one-over, the projected cut line, after yesterday’s opening 75. The five-time Major winner birdied the last at Doonbeg to give himself a chance of making the weekend.
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Golf Irish Open Shane Lowry