Stephen Kenny hails St Patrick's Athletic spirit: 'There's a bit of a cultural shift in the team'

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC boss Stephen Kenny has hailed the togetherness of his players and believes “a cultural shift” has taken place over the course of the season that has brought everyone at the club together.

The Saints moved to within three points of league leaders Shamrock Rovers with an impressive 2-0 win over the champions at Richmond Park on Friday. The manner of the victory was all the more impressive following last weekend’s FAI Cup quarter-final defeat to Bohemians on penalties.

St Pat’s can go top of the Premier Division courtesy of their superior goal difference if they maintain this momentum with a win over Dundalk on Monday, although Ciaran Kilduff’s men already came out on top 2-0 at Oriel Park earlier in the campaign.

“I thought we were very good against Bohemians for large periods. What we’ve seen in the second half of the game, late in the game, in extra time and in the previous cup game against [Shamrock] Rovers, we’ve seen that players are willing to go to the well for each other,” Kenny said.

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“We’ve seen a sense of team. We created chances in extra time and towards the end of the game against Bohs last week. The players are willing to go for each other. I think there’s a bit of a cultural shift in the team over the year, I feel.

“We’ve always had good individual players but it’s to absolutely play… [and get] different types of wins. We’re still evolving as a team I feel and still developing. I think we’re still evolving as a team, still developing. Obviously, it’s my second season here and I think we’re still looking to improve. But the players are giving everything.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and get ready for a real tough game in Oriel Park. I feel the collective effort from the players is phenomenal. Hopefully, that can bring us to an important win.”

Dundalk have been a standout story in the Premier Division this season and victory will strengthen their place in fourth to help secure European qualification on the back of earning promotion.

St Pat’s are chasing down Rovers along with Bohemians – who beat Galway United 3-2 on Friday – and both are now in touch of the Hoops having been 10 points back last month.

“A lot of people felt that was it done. It’s down to three now. We still have work to do. That’s all it is now. We still have six games to go and a lot of tough games. A lot of tough games in those six. So, starting on Monday with Dundalk,” Kenny said.

“No one is really obsessed with the points’ scenario. I think just to come back from obviously the setback, it was incredibly hard to lose last weekend. You can understand the sense of disappointment with that.

“How do you respond to that? We got our answer tonight from the players. This speaks volumes for them really. They deserve huge credit and we need to build on that now on Monday.”

Kenny confirmed that playmaker Kian Leavy will not return to fitness in time for the trip to Louth and will also be absent for next Saturday’s game away to Sligo Rovers

“I think Kian will be back after the international break,” the manager said.