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Alex Dunne. Alamy Stock Photo
formula 2

Alex Dunne finishes seventh in Madrid F2 Sprint Race

Ritomo Miyata claimed his maiden Formula 2 victory.
4.04pm, 12 Sep 2026

ALEX DUNNE FINISHED seventh in the Formula 2 Madrid Sprint Race 

Ritomo Miyata put in an assured performance to claim his maiden Formula 2 victory. The Hitech driver seized the lead of the line and then managed two safety car restarts expertly to take the win. 

AIX Racing’s Emerson Fittipaldi achieved his first podium in second ahead of Trident’s Laurens van Hoepen.

There were plenty of battles throughout, as Dunne dived to the inside of Roman Bilinski for P8 at Turn 8.

Outside

The Safety Car was called upon at the end of the lap. 

Racing resumed on Lap 5 of 23 with Dunne looking to make a move. The Rodin Motorsport driver went to the outside of Camara at Turn 5, but his Invicta Racing rival held on. The Offaly man tried the same move on the next lap but again found the door shut.

Dunne kept the pressure on Camara in sixth but found no way past. 

The drivers have one more chance to claim victory in Madrid, as they will return on Sunday morning for the Feature Race.  

Dunne has qualified in second position. 

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