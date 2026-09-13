Chelsea thrash Man United and Palace hold Arsenal as Irish stars on target in WSL2

Results – Women’s Super League

Manchester United 0-5 Chelsea

Birmingham City 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton 1-0 Charlton Athletic

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Manchester City, 6.30pm

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CHELSEA THRASHED MANCHESTER United, while Crystal Palace held Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) on Sunday.

And there were three Irish goalscorers in WSL2, with Saoirse Noonan, Aoibheann Clancy and Jess Ziu all on target.

Chelsea turned in a five-star performance in the top flight’s early kick-off at Leigh Sports Village, with Ireland captain Katie McCabe starting and playing 70 minutes for her new club.

The Blues coasted to their first win of the season, bouncing back from an opening weekend draw to Aston Villa in style.

Sjoeke Nusken and Keira Walsh had the visitors 2-0 up at half-time, before Lauren James, Ellie Carpenter and Lucy Bronze piled the misery on Manchester United in the second period in a chastening first home game in charge for Eva Olid.

WSL newcomers Crystal Palace earned a famous point against Arsenal at the Emirates, seeing out a 0-0 draw. Abbie Larkin played 88 minutes for Palace, with Hayley Nolan an unused substitute as the Eagles frustrated wasteful Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion came from 2-0 down to rescue a last-gasp 2-2 draw against another promoted side, Birmingham City.

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Océane Hurtre and Lily Crosswaite had put Birmingham into a dream lead, but Olivia Garcia pulled one back in the 77th minute and Kiko Seike completed the Brighton comeback in the fifth minute of injury time. Caitlin Hayes played the full game for the Seagulls, while Emily Murphy was introduced as a second-half substitute.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also drew 1-1, the Reds recovering from a Sam Kerr own goal with Aurelie Csillag ensuring a share of the spoils.

And a Leighanne Robe own goal was the difference as Everton beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 to secure their first win of the season. Courtney Brosnan kept a clean sheet for the Toffees, while Ireland understudy Sophie Whitehouse was in goal for Charlton. Lucia Lobato went unused for the Addicks.

Champions Manchester City travel to Villa for Sunday’s late kick-off (6.30pm, Sky Sports Football), while West Ham United beat London City Lionesses 2-1 on Saturday.

On target: Saoirse Noonan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, a host of Irish players featured in WSL2. Aoibheann Clancy and Saoirse Noonan both starred for Watford, who gave up a two-goal lead to Nottingham Forest to draw 2-2.

Clancy’s corner broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, with Zara Bailey named as the goalscorer in some quarters, but Watford credited their new Irish signing on X: “Aoibheann Clancy swings in a corner that beats everyone and floats into the far corner.”

Noonan headed home to double the Hornets’ lead in the 21st minute, but Forest eventually hit back at The City Ground. Clancy was substituted off in the 40th minute, seemingly an injury concern.

Jess Ziu was on target for Leicester City in a 4-2 win over Durham, with Jessie Stapleton and Heather Payne also featuring for the Foxes.

Grace Moloney kept a clean sheet in Southampton’s 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town, while Melisa Filis provided an assist off the bench as Wolves secured their first-ever WSL2 win against Sheffield United. Tara O’Hanlon was forced off after 20 minutes through injury.

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