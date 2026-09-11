Arenzana-King bags first-half hat-trick as Ulster beat Ospreys in Belfast

Ulster 45

Ospreys 28

Michael Sadlier reports from Affidea Stadium

ULSTER ENDED THEIR two-game pre-season programme with another victory, this time scoring seven tries to defeat the Ospreys in Belfast.

Winger Aitzol Arenzana-King blazed his way to a hat-trick of tries, all coming in the first half, as Ulster’s opening 40 put them 31-14 in front before the Welsh battled back.

Conor McKee and David McCann also crossed for the province before Chay Mullins produced a second-half brace for Richie Murphy’s side.

Ulster came out of the traps all guns blazing and were 14-0 up after just seven minutes in a clear demonstration of their intent.

Arenzana-King scored first off Michael Lowry, James McNabney making the original line-bust, and then Conor McKee also got over after David McCann’s burst.

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Jack Murphy converted both to put the hosts in a good-looking position.

However, the Ospreys didn’t let things get beyond them and struck back when Rhys Davies drove over from close range, Harri Wilde converting only for Ulster to quickly respond when Arenzana-King got through for his second off Ben O’Donnell’s pass though Murphy missed from the tee.

The Welsh side came again though, Sam Parry wriggling through to touch down with Wilde converting.

Ulster stretched their lead to 26-14 when David McCann raced clear after some good work from James McCormick with Murphy adding his third of the evening.

A view of a lineout. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Arenzana-King then earned his hat-trick diving over on the right after some useful work out left by Chay Mullins and Conor McKee. Murphy missed the extras, but Ulster now led 31-14 and there were no further scores until the midway point was reached.

It took six minutes before Ulster had try number six, Chay Mullins getting it this time and Murphy converting to now put the province 38-14 ahead.

But the Ospreys again struck back with tries from Luke Morgan, a peach of a score as he came in on an angled run, and Evardi Boshoff, and with both converted Ulster’s lead had been cut to 10.

With the Ospreys seemingly finishing the stronger, the game ended with Ulster scoring when Mullins made it through for his second, the game’s last act being Jake Flannery’s conversion.

Ulster: M Lowry (capt), C Mullins, J Hume, J Benson, A Arenzana-King, J Murphy, C McKee; E O’Sullivan, J McCormick, E Bello, B Donnell, E Snyman, D McCann, M Moloney, J McNabney.

Replacements: T McAllister, H Walker, F Longstaff, H Sheridan, J Hopes, J McKillop, T Brigg, C Logan, J Flannery, D Hawkshaw, B Carson.

Ospreys: T Rogers, L Morgan, O Watkin, L Foketi, K Giles, H Wilde, L Davies; C Jones, S Parry, R Henry, R Davies, H Sutton, L Wright, R Moriarty, M Norris.

Replacements: S Thomas, L Lloyd, T Botha, J Rattie, B Roberts, H Deaves, G Evans, M Morse, N Fisk-Jones, S-J Jones, I Hopkins, K Williams, E Boshoff, H Houston, L Edwards, E Daniel, K Hire.

Referee: Max Weston.